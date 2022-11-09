Swedish solar firm Alight eyes expansion after capital injection

By 2030, Alight is targeting to build 5 gigawatt (GW) of solar capacity across the Nordics and Europe, compared with a 2025 target of 1 GW, Overholm said.

While the CEO would not name specific countries for expansion, decisions on future investments will be based on "bankable and profitable solar but without any sort of government scheme or government auction", he said.

Alight's business model is to build subsidy-free solar parks backed by power purchase agreements (PPAs) with commercial and industrial customers, offering fixed prices on 10-20 year contracts.

"Demand for power from solar is very, very high as you might imagine with the current energy crisis," Overholm said.

Going forward, the company will also own assets on its own balance sheet, while previously it would seek financial investors to take on assets, Overholm said.

"I think it just gives us more speed and flexibility and the ability to sort of go where we truly see the best opportunity," he added.

Interest in Nordic solar power has been growing steadily, with Norwegian energy firm Equinor buying Danish developer BeGreen, and subsidiaries of Commerzbank and Norsk Hydro funding 1 GW of projects in Denmark.

