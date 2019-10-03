Swedish services PMI slides, economy slowing fast

Services PMI falls to 49.8 points from 54.2 points

Confirms economy slowing faster than expected

Central bank plans to raise rates in doubt

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden's service sector slumped in September, confirming a broad slowdown in the hitherto resilient economy, data on Thursday showed.

Rate-setters in Sweden have been sanguine about the prospects for the economy, but a mild slowdown now looks as if it is accelerating, jeopardising the central bank's plans to raise interest rates late this year or early next.

Swedish services PMI fell to 49.8 points in September from 54.2 points the previous month, compilers Silf and Swedbank said.

All the sub-indices fell. Orders and business volumes contributed most to the decline.

The Swedish crown, which has lost around 5.5 percent in value against the euro so far this year, weakened further on the data. It is trading around decade lows against the euro. EURSEK=

Earlier this week, PMI data showed that manufacturing also slumped during the month, dropping below the 50-point mark that divides expansion from contraction.

The composite index for the overall economy fell to 48.8 points from 53.5 points.

The central bank will publish its next monetary policy decision on Oct. 24. Most analysts believe it will be forced to rethink its rate plans as the effects of a trade war between the United States and China and a slowing European economy begin to pinch.

Unemployment has spiked, consumer confidence is plummeting and inflation is well under the Riksbank's 2% target.

Rate-setters Henry Ohlsson and Cecilia Skingsley are due to give speeches on Thursday.

Sweden economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

