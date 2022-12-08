Swedish Sept-Nov apartment prices fall 7% year-on-year - Maklarstatistik

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The price of apartments in Sweden fell by 7% in the September-November period compared with the same period a year earlier, while single-family homes declined by 8%, figures from an association of real estate agents showed on Thursday.

From a peak in early 2022, apartment prices are down 12% while the average price of a house is down by 13%, driven by weaker economic prospects and partly reversing gains seen during the pandemic, Maklarstatistik said.

The average price of a house was 3,528,000 Swedish crowns ($339,345), while prices in the capital Stockholm were almost twice as high, Maklarstatistik said.

The average price for an apartment in Sweden was 41,482 crowns per square meter, while those in central Stockholm averaged 99,144 crowns.

($1 = 10.3965 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

