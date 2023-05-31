Swedish SBB's CEO halts interest payment at his private company

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - IB Invest, a private company owned by the CEO of Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST, said late on Tuesday it had indefinitely postponed interest payments on hybrid bonds as the country's commercial real estate crisis deepens.

Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and growing debt have hit Swedish property companies, triggering warnings from policymakers financial stability could be at risk.

Several credit rating agencies have cut SBB's debt to junk status and the company earlier this month postponed its dividend and scrapped a share issue.

Monthly dividend payments from SBB had been a cornerstone of Ilija Batljan Invest AB's (IB Invest) earnings.

IB Invest, owned by SBB founder and Chief Executive Ilija Batljan, said it would not pay interest on a hybrid bond, a decision it said it was entitled to take by terms governing the 750 million Swedish crowns ($73.87 million) loan.

IB Invest said it owns 18.4% of the voting shares in SBB and 4.8% of the overall capital. Ilija Batljan also holds shares in SBB beyond IB Invest.

SBB, one of Sweden's largest commercial landlords that owns many rent-regulated residential and community service properties, on Monday said it was considering a sale of all or parts of the company.

The share price of SBB fell 9.3% by 0737 GMT and is down 75% year-to-date to a seven-year low.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Terje Solsvik; editing by Barbara Lewis)

