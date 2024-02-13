Swedish Riksbank's Jansson: will move slowly when rates start coming down

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish Riksbank could soon start to cut rates, but it is unlikely that it will cut at each meeting when policy starts to be eased, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

Jansson repeated that there were risks to inflation and while a rate cut couldn't be ruled out at the next meeting in March, it could also be delayed until after the summer.

