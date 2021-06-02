Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson's Q4 loss widens on COVID-19 fallout

Feb-April pretax loss 79.8 mln SEK vs yr-ago 58.5 mln loss

May sales down 3%

Shipping disruptions lead to higher costs, product shortages

Adds details on earnings, CEO comments, and background

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson CLASb.ST reported on Wednesday a deeper fiscal fourth-quarter loss as the coronavirus lockdown dented its business, though the Swedish DIY and homewares group predicted a more normalised situation in its markets from September.

The budget retailer's pretax loss during February-April increased to 79.8 million crowns ($9.65 million), from a year-ago loss of 58.5 million, on a 6% decline in sales as nearly half of stores in Norway were temporarily closed due to the restrictions.

Clas Ohlson sells products ranging from tools to electronics and does the bulk of business in Sweden and Norway.

The company said it was bracing for more challenges in the near future following rapid swings in demand as well as big disruptions to global logistic chains due to the pandemic and the Suez Canal blockage.

"With a continued deficit of available containers for the flow of goods from Asia to Europe, costs have increased for goods transports and a shortage of certain products will remain a persistent challenge for some time to come," Chief Executive Kristofer Tonstrom said.

"We also bear in mind that the spread of coronavirus could lead to new restrictions impacting our business, even if the situation currently seems to be improving."

The company, however, said it was confidently looking forward towards an increasingly open society, and estimated a more normalized situation on its sales markets from September.

Sales in May, the first month of Clas Ohlson's new fiscal year, were down 3%.

($1 = 8.2701 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

