Swedish retail sales rise 0.9 pct in Jan from Dec

Retail sales in Sweden rose 0.9 percent in January from December and increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

JAN 2020

DEC 2019*

Monthly percentage change

+0.9

-0.9*

Annual percentage change

+2.7

+2.8*

(*December retail sales were revised from a rise of 0.5 percent on the month and a 3.4 percent increase compared to a year earlier.)

