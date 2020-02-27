Swedish retail sales rise 0.9 pct in Jan from Dec

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden rose 0.9 percent in January from December and increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. SWEDISH RETAIL SALES

JAN 2020

DEC 2019*

Monthly percentage change

+0.9

-0.9*

Annual percentage change

+2.7

+2.8*

(*December retail sales were revised from a rise of 0.5 percent on the month and a 3.4 percent increase compared to a year earlier.) DETAILS For previous stories on retail sales please see [SERSLY=ECI] MARKET REACTION: For Swedish crown click on For crown Forward Rate Agreements Swedish bond reaction Swedish T-Bill reaction Swedish benchmark bond reaction (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.