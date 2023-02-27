Swedish retail sales fall 0.1% in Jan from Dec

February 27, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden fell 0.1% in January from December and were down 7.5% from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. SWEDISH RETAIL SALES

JAN 2023

DEC 2022*

Monthly percentage change

-0.1

-1.0*

Annual percentage change

-7.5

-6.9*

