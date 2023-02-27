Swedish retail sales fall 0.1% in Jan from Dec

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden fell 0.1% in January from December and were down 7.5% from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. SWEDISH RETAIL SALES

JAN 2023

DEC 2022*

Monthly percentage change

-0.1

-1.0*

Annual percentage change

-7.5

-6.9*

(*December retail sales were revised from a fall of 1.8% on the month and a 8.0% decrease compared to a year earlier.) DETAILS For previous stories on retail sales please see [SERSLY=ECI] MARKET REACTION: For Swedish crown click on For crown Forward Rate Agreements Swedish bond reaction Swedish T-Bill reaction Swedish benchmark bond reaction (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.