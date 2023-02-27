Swedish retail sales fall 0.1% in Jan from Dec

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Sweden fell 0.1% in January from December and were down 7.5% from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. SWEDISH RETAIL SALES
JAN 2023
DEC 2022*
Monthly percentage change
-0.1
-1.0*
Annual percentage change
-7.5
-6.9*
(*December retail sales were revised from a fall of 1.8% on the month
and a 8.0% decrease compared to a year earlier.)
DETAILS
