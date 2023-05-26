Swedish real estate group SBB's credit rating cut to junk status again

Adds background on SBB and Fitch, paragraphs 3-5

May 26 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday downgraded Swedish real estate company SBB's SBBb.ST credit rating to so-called junk status, two weeks after S&P made the same cut to its rating.

Fitch cut the ailing company to BB+ from BBB- and downgraded its outlook to negative from positive, citing insufficient deleveraging.

SBB has in recent weeks made several changes in order to appease the market, such as halting its dividend payments and selling its 30% stake in the construction company JM JM.ST, taking a loss.

Fitch said that whilst the paused dividend payout would provide a temporary liquidity boost it would not lead to sustained deleveraging.

Shares in SBB have plunged further after the S&P cut, losing 40% of their value in the week following the cut.

SBB was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)

