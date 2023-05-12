Swedish real estate group SBB secures cash with JM stake sale

SBB raises $276 mln from JM stake sale

Shares sold at less than half the price paid in 2021

Real estate industry hit by rising interest rates

SBB scrapped share issue earlier this week

Further divestment likely, analyst says

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Troubled Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST has sold most of its shares in construction company JM JM.ST for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($276 million), the company said, taking a significant loss on a stake bought less than two years ago.

The transaction gives SBB a much-needed cash infusion after scrapping a share issue this week when ratings agency S&P Global downgraded the company's debt to junk status.

Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and growing debt have hit real estate companies in Sweden, which the country's policymakers see as a risk to financial stability.

SBB shares rose as much as 8% early on Friday, before reversing to trade flat at 0744 GMT. The stock is down 61% year to date.

The company said it had sold 19 million shares in JM, corresponding to a stake of 29.5%, at a price of 148.1 Swedish crowns per share, reducing SBB's stake to just 2.9%.

"The sale enables a focus on the company's core business and a further strengthening of SBB's financial position," SBB founder and CEO Ilija Batljan said in a statement released late on Thursday.

An SBB spokesperson declined to give further comment.

SBB originally bought most of the shares, a roughly 20% stake, in June 2021 for 326.30 crowns per share.

The sale at less than half that price could trigger an accounting loss of some 3 billion crowns, Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson said.

SBB is likely to continue selling off assets this year to reach a goal of divestment amounting to 6 billion crowns, the analyst added.

The company said last year that it regarded its JM stake as a strategic asset and that it should be viewed as a long-term investment.

SBB's shares are subject to more short-selling than any other Swedish stock, data from the country's financial regulator shows, with 19% of the total sold short as traders expect the company's value to decline.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Marie Mannes; editing by Louise Rasmussen and Jason Neely)

