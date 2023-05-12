News & Insights

Banking

Swedish real estate group SBB secures cash with JM stake sale

May 12, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Troubled Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST said late on Thursday it had sold most of its shares in construction company JM JM.ST for 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($275.8 million).

The transaction gives SBB a much-needed cash infusion after scrapping a share issue earlier this week when ratings agency S&P Global downgraded the company's debt to so-called junk status.

Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and growing debt have hit real estate companies in Sweden, which the country's policymakers see as a risk to financial stability.

SBB's share price is down 62% year to date.

The company said it had sold 19 million shares in JM, corresponding to a stake of 29.5%, at a price of 148.1 Swedish crowns per share, reducing SBB's stake to just 2.9%.

"The sale enables a focus on the company's core business and a further strengthening of SBB's financial position," SBB founder and CEO Ilija Batljan said in a statement.

While SBB had said it continued to work on potential asset sales, its chairman had recently denied in a newspaper interview that it would divest from JM.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) acted as sole global coordinator and bookrunner in the share sale, SBB said.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.