Swedish real estate group Balder proposes new board chair

March 26, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Stockholm-listed real estate group Balder BALDb.ST on Tuesday said its nomination committee had proposed Sten Duner as new board chair, replacing 18-year veteran Christina Rogestam who declined re-election.

Duner, a member of the board since 2007, has worked primarily in banking and insurance throughout his career, Balder said in a statement.

