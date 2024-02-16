News & Insights

Swedish real estate company Oscar Properties postpones quarterly earnings release

February 16, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by Greta Rosen Fondahn for Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate company Oscar Properties OP.ST said on Friday it would postpone the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report to April 4, adding that it had faced several challenges over a period of time.

Oscar Properties in Januarywas forced to sell real estate at a discounted price of 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($209.86 million) to repay loans from Norwegian bank DNB and other smaller creditors.

Property company DSAM Sverige on Monday applied for the bankruptcy of Oscar Properties, sending the company's shares down 42%. Oscar Properties intends to contest the bankruptcy application, it said.

Brf Innovationen in January filed for Oscar Properties to be declared bankrupt, but the application was later withdrawn.

($1 = 10.4832 Swedish crowns)

