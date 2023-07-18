Swedish real estate company Fastighets Balder falls to Q2 loss

COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate company Fastighets Balder BALDb.ST on Tuesday fell to a second-quarter net loss citing a drop in property values.

The company reported a net loss of 1.29 billion Swedish crowns ($127 million) for the April-June quarter versus a profit of 3.62 billion a year earlier.

Sweden is struggling to contain a wider property crisis as high debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have hurt commercial property companies, with several cut to junk status by rating agencies.

($1 = 10.1869 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; editing by Jason Neely)

