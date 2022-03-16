Swedish rate hike may come sooner, says central bank chief

Headline inflation 4.5% in Feb., c.bank target 2%

Riksbank's current forecast is rate hike in H2 2024

Next policy decision April 28

Adds further c.bank governor comment

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Surging inflation, fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, means that Sweden's central bank may need to bring forward its first rate hike since the pandemic began, Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

Headline inflation hit 4.5% in February and, excluding volatile energy prices, was running at 3.4% - it's highest level since 1993.

"Inflation is higher than we had expected and there are reasons to believe that inflation is going to be even higher in the coming months," Ingves told reporters.

"That means it seems that a rate hike in 2024, which is what we have reckoned with, is a bit too far off in terms of dealing with this."

Economists expect as many as two rate hikes this year by the Riksbank. 0#RIBA=

At the banks' most recent policy meeting, Ingves used his casting vote in favour of sticking to a plan of an unchanged balance sheet this year and a first rate hike in the second half of 2024. Three rate-setters wanted to tighten policy faster.

But the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, has sent energy prices soaring and these are already spilling over into higher prices for food and other goods.

With the effects of the pandemic on supply chains and transport networks still lingering, many economists see a slowdown in global growth ahead, adding to the headache for central banks.

Ingves said it was too early to say what the effects on the Swedish economy would be.

He also said it was too early to say whether the current situation would affect plans for the balance sheet.

"When there is a large amount of uncertainty and also uncertainty on financial markets, there is nothing wrong with having the portfolios we have," he said.

The Riksbank announces it's next policy decision on April 28.

