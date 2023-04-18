Swedish Radio becomes first big European broadcaster to quit Twitter

By far Sweden's biggest radio company with 7.4 million weekly listeners in 2021, Swedish Radio has been on Twitter since 2009. It said Swedes' interest in Twitter had waned, citing a report it said showed only 7% of Swedes used Twitter daily, compared with 53% for Facebook and 48% for Instagram.

Gillinger said most accounts would be deleted and others would be labeled as inactive. Individual reporters working for Swedish Radio were still free to use Twitter as they please.

He said it was worrying, however, that Twitter had reduced its workforce and that it could negatively impact Twitter's ability to handle bots, disinformation and hateful content.

"Of course, these are factors that also weigh in when we now decide to be editorially inactive on the platform," he said.

Twitter under Musk no longer operates a press office to respond to requests for comment.

