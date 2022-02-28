Swedish Q4 GDP revised down as Ukraine war impact looms

Adds detail, quote

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy grew slower than previously estimated in the fourth quarter, expanding 1.1% from the previous three months and 5.2% from the same quarter a year ago, Statistics Office data showed on Monday.

That compared to a flash estimate made in January of 1.4% on the quarter and 6.2% compared with the final quarter of 2020.

Sweden's economy has bounced back quickly from the pandemic and even tighter restrictions imposed in the autumn last year have failed to significantly slow growth.

The economy has already recovered the ground lost during the COVID-19 crisis with record employment rates and shortages of skilled workers. Still, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased uncertainty significantly for the months ahead.

"GDP growth continued to increase during the fourth quarter, but at a somewhat slower pace," Statistics Office official Jessica Engdahl said in a statement.

"Both goods and service exports contributed to the increase and, as with the preceding quarters of the year, there was also a strong development of household consumption."

The government's most recent forecast is for GDP to expand 3.4% this year.

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; editing by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.