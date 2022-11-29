Swedish Q3 GDP strong, but clouds gathering over economy

Adds background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.6% in the third quarter from the previous three month period and 2.5% from the year-earlier quarter, revised figures from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Figures were revised from a flash estimate of 0.7% and 2.6%.

The economy has been surprisingly strong so far this year, but most analysts see a slowdown on the horizon. Rising rates and a cost of living crisis that has seen inflation hit 30-year highs near 10%, have spooked households.

Retail sales fell 1.3% on the month and tumbled 7.7% compared to a year earlier, data showed on separately, while consumer confidence has dived to record low levels.

Fresh sentiment figures are due later on Tuesday and are likely to confirm the bleak outlook.

The central bank's most recent forecast is for the economy to shrink 1.2% next year, though it describes that as a relatively soft landing. Some banks see the dip as being as deep as 2%.

