Swedish Q1 GDP data boosts hopes for strong recovery

Economy grew 0.8% qtr/qtr, flat yr/yr

Flash estimate in April 1.1% growth qtr/qtr

Impact of pandemic milder in Sweden than much of Europe

Adds background, detail, graph

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy grew strongly in the first quarter, though less than previously estimated, figures showed on Friday, raising hopes that recovery from the effects of the pandemic is now well underway.

Sweden's economy has suffered less than many others across Europe during the COVID-19 crisis, thanks at least in part to its strategy of avoiding lockdowns and adopting generally milder social distancing measures.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three month period, after a 2.8% contraction in 2020.

GDP was unchanged in the January-March period from a year earlier, figures from the Statistics Office showed.

Flash figures in April showed a 1.1% expansion with the year-on-year number unchanged. [nL8N2MM3H9]

Flash figures for the European Union showed the bloc's economy as a whole contracted 0.4% in the first quarter, with the common currency area dipping 0.6%. The EU's economy shrank by around 6% in 2020.

While COVID-19 restrictions such as limits on the size of public gatherings and mask-wearing on public transport remain in place, hopes are rising that the recovery will be rapid in Sweden. The rate of new infections is falling and nearly 5 million Swedes have now had at least one shot of vaccine - around half the population.

The central bank reckons the economy will be back at pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year or early next.

Policy-makers have warned, however, against withdrawing support for the economy too quickly.

Swedish economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Gareth Jones)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.