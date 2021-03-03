Olink Holding, which provides a platform of proteome analysis products for biomedical research, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in a US initial public offering.



Olink provides a portfolio of protein biomarker analysis products, with its current offering based on a proprietary and patented Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology. PEA enables researchers to use one platform from discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing an established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation. Since inception, Olink has served a customer base of approximately 630 customer accounts in over 40 countries worldwide, supporting 30 of the world’s largest 40 biopharmaceutical companies by 2019 revenue, including all of the largest 19. The Olink platform has been used to generate more than 250 million protein biomarker target data points from approximately 2.3 million samples and its products have been used in studies published in over 500 peer-reviewed publications.



The Uppsala, Sweden-based company was founded in 2004 and booked $54 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLK. Olink Holding filed confidentially on December 11, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Swedish proteomics platform Olink files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



