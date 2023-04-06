Swedish prosecutor says state sponsored group still most likely Nord Stream culprit

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream blasts said on Thursday that "the clear main scenario" was that a state sponsored group was behind the sabotage but that an independent group was still "theoretically possible."

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist also told Reuters that the type of explosive used in the bombings ruled out "a large portion of actors".

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.