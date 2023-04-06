Swedish prosecutor says state sponsored group still most likely Nord Stream culprit

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

April 06, 2023 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream blasts said on Thursday that "the clear main scenario" was that a state sponsored group was behind the sabotage but that an independent group was still "theoretically possible."

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist also told Reuters that the type of explosive used in the bombings ruled out "a large portion of actors".

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.