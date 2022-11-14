Swedish prosecutor says no evidence of crime in Ericsson bribery probe

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swedish Prosecution Authority on Monday said an investigation into suspected bribery payments made by employees at telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST had been dropped as there was no evidence that a crime had been committed.

