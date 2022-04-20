Swedish prosecutor opens preliminary investigation into alleged Ericsson bribes in Iraq -TT news agency

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation in to alleged bribes paid by telecom giant Ericsson ERICb.ST in Iraq, Swedish news agency TT said on Wednesday, quoting the prosecutor Leif Gorts as saying.

"Yes, I can confirm that, but I can not go into more detail about what it concerns as it has just begun," Gorts told TT.

Ericsson and the prosecutor could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

Ericsson has been under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice and from shareholders for not properly disclosing that its 2019 investigation had found the company may have paid militant organisations in Iraq.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by David Evans)

