Swedish property group SBB says Lennart Sten proposed as chairman

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST said on Wednesday the nomination committee of its board of directors has proposed Lennart Sten as new chairman of the board.

SBB said in a statement that current chairman Lennart Schuss will stand for re-election as a member of the board, but not as its chair.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

