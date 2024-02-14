News & Insights

Swedish property group SBB says Lennart Sten proposed as chairman

February 14, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST said on Wednesday the nomination committee of its board of directors has proposed Lennart Sten as new chairman of the board.

SBB said in a statement that current chairman Lennart Schuss will stand for re-election as a member of the board, but not as its chair.

