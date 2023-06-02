News & Insights

Swedish property group SBB replaces CEO as search for buyers continues

June 02, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, June 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's SBB SBBb.ST said on Friday that the company's founder and CEO Ilija Batljan will step down and is replaced by real estate industry veteran Leiv Synnes as the board continues to seek buyers for all or parts of the indebted group.

"With Leiv Synnes as the new CEO, SBB gains a new, highly qualified force that can manage the company with full focus and support the board of directors in the strategic review," board Chair Lennart Schuss said in a statement.

Hit by soaring interest rates that forced the company to cancel its dividend and scrap a share issue, SBB on Monday said it was considering a sale of all or parts of the company.

Synnes, born 1970, is leaving his position as chief financial officer at rental property company Akelius AKELd.ST to join SBB.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.