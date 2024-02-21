News & Insights

Swedish property group Corem posts lower interest coverage ratio, cuts dividend

February 21, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Greta Rosen Fondahn for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish property group Corem COREa.ST on Wednesday said its interest coverage ratio had deteriorated further in the fourth quarter of last year, and proposed to slash its dividend by 75%.

Corem's interest coverage ratio, which indicates a company's ability to pay the interest on outstanding debt, fell to 1.7 in the fourth quarter from 2.0 in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year, the metric fell to 1.9, from 2.5 in 2022.

