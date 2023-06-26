News & Insights

Swedish property company SBB jumps 20% on potential EduCo disposal

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

June 26, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Swedish landlord SBB SBBb.ST rose 20% on Monday, buoyed by investor hopes of debt relief after the potential sale of education subsidiary EduCo.

SBB had said on Sunday that it had entered discussions to sell the company's remaining 51% of EduCo, having recently attracted interest from Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes Editing by David Goodman )

