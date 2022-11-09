Swedish private sector production strong in Sept - Stats Office

November 09, 2022 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Production in the manufacturing, services and construction sectors in Sweden was strong in September, despite worries of an economic slowdown due to inflation and the war in Ukraine, figures showed on Wednesday.

Private production rose 1.2% compared to the previous month and was up 5.0% compared to September 2021. Industry, services and construction all showed positive figures compared to the previous month.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

