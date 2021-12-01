Swedish power tools maker Husqvarna raises sales, profit targets

Adds details on outlook and strategy

STOCKHOLM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of power gardening tools, said late Tuesday that the company now forecasts annual organic sales growth of 5% and an operating margin of 13%, but did not provide a timeframe.

In the first nine months of 2021, its organic sales grew 15% and the operating margin was 15.1% as the company benefited from the stay-at-home trend during the pandemic.

The company's previous financial targets, announced in 2019, were for sales growth exceeding the average growth in the industry by 2 percentage points with an operating margin above 10%.

Husqvarna said in a statement ahead of presentations for investors on Wednesday that it aims to double the sales of robotic lawn mowers, double the number of connected devices, and increase the share of electrified products sold to 67% from 38% within five years.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

