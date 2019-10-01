Swedish PMI hits six-year low in Sept as global woes hit home

Adds currency reaction, analyst comment

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector dived in September to its lowest level since the start of 2013, a survey showed on Tuesday, as worries about global growth and a downturn in Europe caught up with the hitherto resilient economy.

While growth slowed in Sweden in the first half of the year, the downturn has been mild.

But figures showing the biggest monthly drop in manufacturing activity since 2008 put prospects for growth in a much worse light and could force the central bank to abandon its plans to hike its benchmark rate late this year or early in 2020.

The Swedish crown EURSEK= fell sharply against the euro after the data.

"Swedish manufacturers are simply going in the same direction as, for instance, in Germany," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said. "The PMI report supports our view of the Riksbank cutting rates around the turn of the year."

The manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.3 points from a downwardly revised 51.8 points the previous month, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said.

The sub-indices for production and orders were the biggest contributors to the decline in the overall index. Three of the five sub-indices were below 50 points, the line dividing expansion in the sector from contraction.

