Swedish PM says ready to restart talks with Turkey when Ankara is

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

February 07, 2023 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

TALLINN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday said he was ready to restart stalled negotiations over Sweden's application to join NATO as soon as Ankara was.

"The first thing we need to do is calm down the situation. It is hard to have good talks when things are literally burning around you," Kristersson told a news conference during a visit to Estonia's capital.

He said preconditions for restarting talks were good, but that with Turkish elections due in May, it was understandable Turkey was focused on domestic policy.

"As soon as they are prepared (for talks), we are obviously prepared," Kristersson said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.