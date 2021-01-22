US Markets
Swedish payments firm Trustly targets second-quarter IPO - sources

Swedish payments firm Trustly is preparing to launch a stock market flotation in the second quarter in a deal potentially valuing the private equity-backed group at up to 9 billion euros ($11 billion), people close to the matter said.

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Trustly is preparing to launch a stock market flotation in the second quarter in a deal potentially valuing the private equity-backed group at up to 9 billion euros ($11 billion), people close to the matter said.

Buyout group Nordic Capital is working with Goldman Sachs GS.N, JP Morgan JPM.N and Carnegie on the initial public offering (IPO) and is in the process of mandating more banks with a view of launching the deal in late April or early May, they said.

Trustly may be valued at 6-8 billion euros, two of the people said, while another said it could fetch 7-9 billion.

Nordic Capital and the banks declined to comment.

