Swedish payments firm Trustly plans to go public

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
STOCKHOLM, April 12 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Trustly said on Monday it intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

In January, Reuters reported that Trustly's owner, buyout group Nordic Capital, was in the process of hiring more banks with a view to launching an IPO in late April or early May that could value the firm at up to 9 billion euros ($10.70 billion).

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

