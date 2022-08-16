Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BIOVF's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of BIOVF have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that BIOVF could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at BIOVF's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BIOVF for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.