Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OM:SOBI) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 445.37

The average one-year price target for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OM:SOBI) has been revised to 445,37 kr / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of 388,25 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 311,08 kr to a high of 525,00 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from the latest reported closing price of 405,40 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 30.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOBI is 0.07%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 14,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,687K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBI by 13.80% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,070K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing a decrease of 34.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBI by 25.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,657K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBI by 4.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,283K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOBI by 12.51% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 661K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

