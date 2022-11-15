Swedish miner Boliden to shut Outokumpu exploration activities

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden BOL.ST will close its exploration activities in the Outokumpu field and as a consequence of this take a 24.4 million euros ($25.26 million)impairment in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday ahead of an investor update.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

