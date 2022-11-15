Commodities

Swedish miner Boliden to shut Outokumpu exploration activities

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

November 15, 2022 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden BOL.ST will close its exploration activities in the Outokumpu field and as a consequence of this take a 24.4 million euros ($25.26 million)impairment in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday ahead of an investor update.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.