Swedish media group NENT swings to profit, sees subscriber growth

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT NENTb.ST swung to a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and said it expected an addition of 650,000 new paying subscribers in 2021 for its streaming service Viaplay.

Viaplay, NENT's biggest growth driver, was given a boost last year as people were urged to stay home to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring viewership.

CEO Anders Jensen said the company expected another 400,000 paying subscribers in the Nordics and 250,000 additional subscribers in new international markets this year.

"As a result, we are planning to introduce price adjustments during this year," he said in a statement.

NENT said in November it planned to tap into the demand for Nordic drama by launching Viaplay in the United States. It also said it was considering an equity raise of more than 3.5 billion crowns to fund expansion.

The firm plans to roll out Viaplay in 10 international markets by the end of 2023 and to target 10.5 million subscribers by 2025, an increase from just over 3 million at the end of 2020.

Operating profit at NENT was 117 million crowns ($14.0 million) compared to a loss of 237 million a year ago while quarterly like-for-like sales growth came in at 6.1%.

It said in January it would book an impairment charge of around 900 million crowns in the fourth quarter, relating to operations that the group is in the process of selling.

NENT said it would not propose a dividend for 2020.

($1 = 8.3664 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)

