Swedish Match shelves U.S. cigar business spin-off plans

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match SWMA.ST said on Monday it had decided to pause plans to spin off and list its U.S. cigar business.

"The Board has today decided to suspend the preparations for the contemplated spin-off until further notice," it said in a statement. "Today’s decision to suspend the spin-off preparations was prompted by regulatory uncertainties facing the cigar business."

The board still has the strategic intent to separate the cigar business, it said. The separation was initially planned for the second half of 2022 at the earliest.

