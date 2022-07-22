Swedish Match results will embolden deal resisters

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swedish Match investors will be watching its financial performance more closely than usual. The Nordic nicotine pouch maker is the target of a $16 billion takeover by rival tobacco group Philip Morris International. Investors including activist Elliott Investment Management oppose the deal, and Friday’s results make the dissenters’ argument marginally stronger.

Swedish Match’s second-quarter sales and operating profit beat market expectations, aided by growth in the United States. Sales grew 23% https://www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/The-share/Analysts-and-estimates to 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($535 million), compared to 5.3 billion crowns expected by analysts. These results make it more difficult for PMI Chief Executive Jacek Olczak to convince 90% of investors that Swedish Match will be worse off alone. Olczak is already unlikely to swing a massive financial return from the deal, and there’s a chance he alters the Sept. 30 deadline for acceptance. Still, Swedish Match’s financial outlook has given investors reason to think twice about the deal. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

