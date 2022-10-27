Swedish Match recommends shareholders accept Philip Morris' sweetened offer

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST on Thursday recommended that shareholders accept Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc's PM.N raised buyout bid for the company.

Although Philip Morris raised its bid by more than 9% to 116 Swedish crowns per share earlier this month and called that its "best and final price", it had been met with some opposition from Swedish Match shareholders.

