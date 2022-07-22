Markets

Swedish Match Q2 Profit Rises On Strong Demand

(RTTNews) - Swedish Match AB (SWMAY.PK), a Swedish tobacco company, reported Friday that its second-quarter profit after tax increased to 1.62 billion Swedish kronor, higher than last year's 1.44 billion kronor.

Earnings per share grew 17 percent to 1.07 kronor from 0.92 krona last year.

Operating profit from product segments increased 14 percent to 2.27 billion kronor.

Group sales increased 23 percent to 5.56 billion kronor from 4.51 billion kronor last year. In local currencies, Group sales increased 11 percent for the second quarter.

Further, the company said the full-year outlook for 2022 has been updated based on developments during the first six months.

Swedish Match said it expects continued significant growth in consumer demand for safer alternatives to cigarettes.

