Swedish Match Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish Match (SWMAY.PK, SWMAF.PK) reported first quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent of 1.8 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.2 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.25 kronor compared to 7.18 kronor. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 9.74 kronor from 7.18 kronor.

First quarter sales were 4.45 billion Swedish kronor compared to 4.03 billion kronor, last year, an increase of 11 percent. In local currencies, sales increased by 23 percent for the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.