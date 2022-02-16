Swedish Match operating profit rise narrowly misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tobacco and nicotine products group Swedish Match SWMA.ST reported on Wednesday a slightly lower fourth-quarter operating profit than expected and proposed a hike to its annual dividend.

Operating profit at the company, which plans to spin off its cigar business, grew to 1.90 billion Swedish crowns ($205.18 million) from 1.65 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.93 billion crown profit.

($1 = 9.2601 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

