Swedish manufacturing PMI up again in December

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector picked up further in December, hitting its highest level since 2010, data showed on Monday.

Manufacturing PMI rose to 64.9 points from an upwardly revised 59.8 points in November, compilers Silf and Swedbank said in a statement.

"It's the biggest monthly rise since this the summer and strengthens the picture of a broad recovery in the manufacturing industry," Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said.

"It's a surprisingy strong outcome probably driven by increasing global trade but maybe also by increased optimism in connection with the initated corona vaccinations," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

