Swedish manufacturing industry picking up again, survey shows

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's manufacturing sector is picking up again after taking a big hit from COVID-19 and measures to halt its spread, a survey by a leading think-tank indicated.

"Compared with answers from two weeks ago, a significantly lower proportion of companies in the manufacturing sector now state that they have lower turnover (than normal)," the National Institute for Economic Research (NIER) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The survey, an addition during the pandemic to the NIER's usual business barometers, showed the biggest shortfalls in turnover were now in the services sector.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

