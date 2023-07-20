Swedish landlord SBB's unit to raise $228 mln capital from Morgan Stanley fund

July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST said on Friday it entered into an agreement to raise capital with an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley MS.N via SBB's newly formed subsidiary.

The residential subsidiary will issue 2.36 billion Swedish crowns ($228 million) of preference shares, the company said.

($1 = 10.3449 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

