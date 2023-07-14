Swedish landlord SBB's pretax loss widens

By Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST reported a heavy widening of its pretax loss in the second quarter of the year to 11.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) on Friday.

SBB, which owns swathes of property across Sweden including hospitals and schools, reported a second quarter pre-tax loss of 11.10 billion Swedish crowns, compared with a loss of 2.61 billion crowns a year ago.

"Several parallel processes have been launched to strengthen the company," said Chief Executive Leif Synnes.

Hit by soaring interest rates, it was forced to cancel its dividend and scrap a share issue. SBB has said it is now looking for a buyer of all or parts of its business after its founder Batljan was forced to step down.

High debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy has produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, with many such as SBB seeing its credit status being cut to junk.

Net operating income for the period came to 1.32 billion crowns, down from 1.41 billion.

($1 = 10.2113 Swedish crowns)

