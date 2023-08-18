Swedish landlord SBB's CFO Eva-Lotta Stridh to depart from company

Adds details from SBB statement in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-6

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST said on Friday its chief financial officer and deputy CEO Eva-Lotta Stridh would leave her position.

Stridh, who has been the CFO at SBB since 2016, would remain in her position during the notice period of three months, the company said. The process to recruit a new CFO would commence immediately.

"Eva-Lotta has been vital in the building of SBB from the beginning to the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure," SBB CEO Leiv Synnes said.

SBB is one of Sweden's largest commercial landlords, and has been trying to repair its battered finances over the past few months.

Synnes had earlier said the company was running multiple parallel processes to look for ways of improving its liquidity and reducing its short-term debt.

Reuters earlier this month reported that SBB was considering an initial public offering for its residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.33 billion).

($1 = 10.9538 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.