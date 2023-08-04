Swedish landlord SBB weighs IPO for $3.4 billion residential unit - Sources

Updates with source in 1st paragraph

STOCKHOLM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST is considering an initial public offering for its residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.42 billion), one source with knowledge of the company's plan told Reuters on Friday.

SBB has asked investment bank SEB to explore options for a potential listing either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first half of 2024, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bloomberg News had first reported on the plans on Friday.

SBB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Swedish bank SEB declined to comment.

SBB CEO Leiv Synnes has said the company is running multiple parallel processes to look for ways of improving its liquidity and reducing its short-term debt.

Shares in the company were up 1.7% at 1043 GMT.

($1 = 10.6747 Swedish crowns)

