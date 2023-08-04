News & Insights

Swedish landlord SBB weighs IPO for $3.4 billion residential unit - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

August 04, 2023 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST is considering an initial public offering for its entire residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.42 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter.

SBB has asked SEB AB SEBa.ST to explore options for a potential listing either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first half of 2024, the report said adding that the Swedish landlord intends to keep a material shareholding following the IPO.

($1 = 10.6747 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.