Swedish landlord SBB weighs IPO for $3.4 billion residential unit - Bloomberg News

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST is considering an initial public offering for its entire residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.42 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the matter.

SBB has asked SEB AB SEBa.ST to explore options for a potential listing either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first half of 2024, the report said adding that the Swedish landlord intends to keep a material shareholding following the IPO.

($1 = 10.6747 Swedish crowns)

